Greggs’ (GRG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

GRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.05) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($36.95) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($37.58) to GBX 3,200 ($40.09) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,862.50 ($35.86).

Shares of Greggs stock opened at GBX 2,744 ($34.37) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,345.30, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Greggs has a one year low of GBX 1,650 ($20.67) and a one year high of GBX 2,914 ($36.50). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,758.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,573.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.55) per share. This is an increase from Greggs’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,042.74%.

In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,792 ($34.97), for a total transaction of £169,753.60 ($212,643.87). 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

