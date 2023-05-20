Greggs (LON:GRG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($31.32) target price on the stock.

GRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital cut Greggs to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.07) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.95) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($37.58) to GBX 3,200 ($40.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greggs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,862.50 ($35.86).

Greggs Price Performance

Shares of GRG stock opened at GBX 2,744 ($34.37) on Tuesday. Greggs has a 12 month low of GBX 1,650 ($20.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,914 ($36.50). The firm has a market cap of £2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,345.30, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,758.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,573.42.

Greggs Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 44 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Greggs’s payout ratio is 5,042.74%.

In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,792 ($34.97), for a total transaction of £169,753.60 ($212,643.87). 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Greggs

(Get Rating)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Recommended Stories

