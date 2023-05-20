Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $39.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $30.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $46.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $930.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Steven K. Wilson sold 8,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $243,932.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,902.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven K. Wilson sold 8,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $243,932.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,902.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $187,744.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,281 shares of company stock worth $9,723,215 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

