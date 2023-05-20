Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $179.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $126.01 and a 12 month high of $200.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $406.84 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 33.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.0894 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is currently 58.11%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

