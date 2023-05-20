GSK (LON:GSK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($21.30) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.73) target price on GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.60) price objective on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($25.05) price target on GSK in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.71).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,423.80 ($17.84) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,453.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,437.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,306.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,137.61%.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.52) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,801.95). In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.52) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,801.95). Also, insider Iain Mackay purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.70) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,740.45). Insiders have bought 2,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

