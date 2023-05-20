HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 20,000 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,653,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,906,000 after acquiring an additional 775,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,166,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,061,000 after purchasing an additional 261,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Matterport by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,757,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 197,996 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Matterport by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,244,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 471,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Matterport by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,403,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 783,741 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport Trading Down 4.9 %

MTTR opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.54. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Matterport had a negative net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 39.66%. The company had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 26,971 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $76,327.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 433,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,567.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 26,971 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $76,327.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 433,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,567.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 122,937 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $347,911.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,260,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398,228.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,241 in the last 90 days. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.