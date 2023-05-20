HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,368 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

NAT stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $772.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 0.09. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.48 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.22%. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

