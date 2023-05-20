HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in ON by 114.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ON by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,084,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,799,000 after buying an additional 794,913 shares during the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ON by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 5,628,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in ON by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,861,000 after acquiring an additional 195,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in ON by 171.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,876,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,597 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $34.88.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Williams Trading cut shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

