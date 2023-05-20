HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 14,956 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth about $29,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 22.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Insider Activity

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $122,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,503.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $836,072.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,005,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,070,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $122,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,503.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 514,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,649 over the last 90 days. 15.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $8.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

