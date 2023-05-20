HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 15,000 Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVAL opened at $2.17 on Friday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $786.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.94 million. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. This is an increase from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

