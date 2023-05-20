HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 16,288 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,288 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agenus were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 22,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $33,318.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,617,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,641,839.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 250,954 shares of company stock worth $267,492. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $1.40 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $488.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Agenus had a negative net margin of 264.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 million. Research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

