HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 17,136 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,136 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Casey’s General Stores worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $229.16 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.09.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.