HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Camber Energy were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEI. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Camber Energy by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 437,261 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camber Energy by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 180,113 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 176,214 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN CEI opened at $1.09 on Friday. Camber Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.44.

Camber Energy Company Profile

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focus on Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

