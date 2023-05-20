HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 460,969 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,588,008 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 316,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 1,960,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,764 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 1,047,461 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,101,922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 685,493 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

IAG opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.89.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

