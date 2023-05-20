HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of vTv Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.91 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTVT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

