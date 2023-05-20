HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 14,157 Shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Resources were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in American Resources by 34.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Resources by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Get American Resources alerts:

American Resources Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of American Resources stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Resources ( NASDAQ:AREC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Resources Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on American Resources from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

American Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AREC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.