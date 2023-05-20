HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $26.69.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

