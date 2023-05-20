HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VVR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $8,813,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $3,389,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,844,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 87.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,106,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 515,620 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 47.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 470,126 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VVR opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $4.14.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

