HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Atkore by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Atkore by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ATKR opened at $122.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.56 and a 200 day moving average of $126.18. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $154.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Activity at Atkore

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Atkore news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.