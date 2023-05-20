HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Absci in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Absci’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Absci’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 1,593.76%.

NASDAQ ABSI opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $128.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Absci has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $7.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Absci by 38.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Absci by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 124,449 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Absci by 86.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 28,659 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Absci by 56.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Absci by 39.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

