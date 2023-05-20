HC Wainwright Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Biora Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will earn ($6.69) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($8.55). The consensus estimate for Biora Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biora Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.31) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.69) EPS.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Up 10.4 %

BIOR stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.47. Biora Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $43.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,102,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,860,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Biora Therapeutics by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,089,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Biora Therapeutics by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,854,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 924,199 shares during the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

