HC Wainwright Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Biora Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will earn ($6.69) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($8.55). The consensus estimate for Biora Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biora Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.31) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.69) EPS.
Biora Therapeutics Stock Up 10.4 %
BIOR stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.47. Biora Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $43.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Biora Therapeutics Company Profile
Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.
