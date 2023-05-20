HC Wainwright Comments on Bitfarms Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bitfarms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitfarms’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BITF opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Sentinus LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 46.6% in the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 42,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 93,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

