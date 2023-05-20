HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veru in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Veru’s current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Veru’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Veru from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of VERU opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.22. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Veru during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

