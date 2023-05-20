HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDB stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.54.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5935 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

