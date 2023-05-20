Head-To-Head Comparison: Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) & United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA)

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Golden Ocean Group and United Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Ocean Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Ocean Group presently has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 36.20%. Given Golden Ocean Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Golden Ocean Group is more favorable than United Maritime.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Ocean Group $1.11 billion 1.49 $461.85 million $1.63 5.07 United Maritime $22.78 million 1.02 $37.49 million N/A N/A

This table compares Golden Ocean Group and United Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Golden Ocean Group has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Dividends

Golden Ocean Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. United Maritime pays an annual dividend of 0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Golden Ocean Group pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.2% of Golden Ocean Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of United Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Ocean Group and United Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Ocean Group 31.36% 17.32% 9.97% United Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Golden Ocean Group beats United Maritime on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

