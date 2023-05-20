Head-To-Head Review: bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) vs. Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of bluebird bio shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of bluebird bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for bluebird bio and Brickell Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio 2 5 3 0 2.10 Brickell Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

bluebird bio presently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 78.25%. Given bluebird bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe bluebird bio is more favorable than Brickell Biotech.

bluebird bio has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares bluebird bio and Brickell Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio $3.60 million 110.55 -$266.58 million ($1.71) -2.19 Brickell Biotech $4.64 million 0.32 -$39.47 million ($13.52) -0.04

Brickell Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than bluebird bio. bluebird bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares bluebird bio and Brickell Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio -3,054.45% -52.40% -19.92% Brickell Biotech -643.48% -156.10% -128.23%

Summary

bluebird bio beats Brickell Biotech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C. Dorazio on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Somerville, MA.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. It has license and collaboration agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc., Voronoi Inc., Bodor Laboratories, Inc. and Dr. Nicholas S. Bodor, and AnGes, Inc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

