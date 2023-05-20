Head to Head Review: DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) vs. StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

StoneCo has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo -0.19% 4.65% 1.47% DXC Technology 4.84% 15.44% 4.19%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 5 2 0 2.29 DXC Technology 1 4 5 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of current ratings for StoneCo and DXC Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

StoneCo presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.02%. DXC Technology has a consensus price target of $31.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.91%. Given DXC Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than StoneCo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.8% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of StoneCo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StoneCo and DXC Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $1.86 billion 2.25 -$100.61 million ($0.01) -1,336.00 DXC Technology $14.85 billion 0.37 $718.00 million $2.94 8.31

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCo. StoneCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXC Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DXC Technology beats StoneCo on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded by André Street de Aguiar in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment provides a portfolio of technology offerings that deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results while reducing business risk and operational costs for customers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

