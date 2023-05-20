Head to Head Review: Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) & CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) and CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Morphic has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CohBar has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Morphic and CohBar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic 0 0 5 0 3.00 CohBar 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Morphic currently has a consensus price target of $70.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.46%. Given Morphic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Morphic is more favorable than CohBar.

This table compares Morphic and CohBar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic $70.81 million 31.93 -$59.04 million ($1.64) -34.74 CohBar N/A N/A -$12.18 million ($3.77) -0.44

CohBar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Morphic. Morphic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CohBar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.8% of Morphic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of CohBar shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Morphic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of CohBar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Morphic and CohBar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic -92.38% -16.67% -15.79% CohBar N/A -64.89% -61.97%

Summary

Morphic beats CohBar on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer in August 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics targeting chronic and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

