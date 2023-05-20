Head to Head Survey: Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) vs. HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA)

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) and HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Akumin and HH&L Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -21.45% -71.19% -5.66% HH&L Acquisition N/A -55.99% 2.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Akumin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of HH&L Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Akumin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of HH&L Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $749.63 million 0.05 -$156.76 million ($1.79) -0.22 HH&L Acquisition N/A N/A $17.69 million $0.34 30.67

This table compares Akumin and HH&L Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HH&L Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akumin. Akumin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HH&L Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Akumin and HH&L Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 1 0 0 0 1.00 HH&L Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akumin currently has a consensus target price of $0.25, indicating a potential downside of 35.90%. Given Akumin’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Akumin is more favorable than HH&L Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Akumin has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HH&L Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HH&L Acquisition beats Akumin on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc. engages in the provision of fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services and solutions. It operates under the Radiology and Oncology segments. The Oncology segment includes delivering ionizing radiation to treat malignant and benign disease processes under the direction of a radiation oncologist. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Co. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

