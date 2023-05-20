Head-To-Head Survey: Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) versus Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) and Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aldeyra Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and Aldeyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A -117.51% -78.99% Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A -38.98% -32.88%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and Aldeyra Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,139.93%. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.74%. Given Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and Aldeyra Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$21.20 million ($1.95) -0.33 Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$62.03 million ($1.04) -9.47

Aldeyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates. Its products include CYC065, seliciclib, and sapacitabine. The company was founded by Ronald J. Berenson, David Philip Lane, and David Glover on August 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company’s clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in Phase 2 testing for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.