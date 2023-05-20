Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) CEO Michael J. Gerdin Buys 1,704 Shares

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $25,525.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,824.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Heartland Express stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $330.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 27.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

