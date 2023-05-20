Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.00.
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Heineken Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of HEINY opened at $54.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47. Heineken has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Heineken Increases Dividend
About Heineken
Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heineken (HEINY)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.