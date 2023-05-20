HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 12,096 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,125 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 12,096 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $62.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.92. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($72.03) to GBX 5,790 ($72.53) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

