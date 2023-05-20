HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 583 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,669 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 715,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,229,000 after purchasing an additional 429,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,857,000 after purchasing an additional 328,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,579,000 after purchasing an additional 230,706 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $124.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.44 and a 200 day moving average of $124.10. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.