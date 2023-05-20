HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.63 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nutrien by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,092,000 after buying an additional 6,080,975 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Nutrien by 470.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,760,000 after buying an additional 3,229,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Nutrien by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,192,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,224,000 after buying an additional 502,756 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NTR opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.86. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $103.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.35.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

