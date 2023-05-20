HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 16,881 Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,881 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.68% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth about $437,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth about $1,779,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 234.5% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 458,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 321,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of -0.02. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on REFI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

In related news, insider John Mazarakis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $131,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,753.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.