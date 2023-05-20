Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $290.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $294.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

