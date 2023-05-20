Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Lowered to $314.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.5 %

Home Depot stock opened at $290.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

