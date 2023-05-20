Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $310.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HD has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.5 %

Home Depot stock opened at $290.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $294.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 30,077.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,171 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 29,554.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

