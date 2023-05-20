Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Illumina by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 312 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Illumina stock opened at $204.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.24 and a 200-day moving average of $212.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

