Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 176.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,482 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 312 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN opened at $204.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $258.07.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

