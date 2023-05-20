Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $28,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,398,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,069 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,180.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Independent Bank news, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,825.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,069 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,180.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,722.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,069 shares of company stock worth $207,131. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.80. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $44.56 and a one year high of $91.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INDB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

