Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,877 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Ingersoll Rand worth $25,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IR. Citigroup increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

