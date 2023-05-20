Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $112.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $112.76.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INGR. UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.80.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $903,124. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

