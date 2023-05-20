Insider Buying: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) EVP Acquires $26,250.00 in Stock

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,672.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 3.4 %

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $51.96.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EGBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,453,000 after acquiring an additional 77,845 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,186,000 after acquiring an additional 67,255 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

