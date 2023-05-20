Insider Selling: Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Sells 26,476 Shares of Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 26,476 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $31,771.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.57 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 285.28% and a negative net margin of 611.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVTA shares. Raymond James downgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

