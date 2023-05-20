Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 314,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Separately, Loop Capital raised MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MBC opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.28. MasterBrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

