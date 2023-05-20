Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,497,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,002,000 after acquiring an additional 505,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 878,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,905,000 after acquiring an additional 459,026 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $129.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.38. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.38.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

