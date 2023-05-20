Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,551 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 252,673 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 108.1% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. General Motors’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

