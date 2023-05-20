Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $115.80 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.94 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.44. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.